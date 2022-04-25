SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Arizona Western College will host a registration event Thursday to allow south Yuma County residents to sign up for summer and fall classes taught at the college’s Somerton and San Luis campus.
RegFest 2022 is scheduled to take place 4:30 to 8 p.m. that day at AWC’s San Luis Learning Center, 1340 8th Ave., in San Luis.
“The idea of the festival is to offer all the steps for enrollment, beginning with admission, financial aid, academic counseling and registration,” said Susanna Zambrano, AWC’s associate dean for south county services.
“The goal is that no matter where in the enrollment process they are, students will leave the event with a class schedule in hand for the fall semester,” she added.
A year ago, RegFest helped about 75 students sign up for classes, and the college hopes to similarly serve at least 100 on Thursday.
For more information about RegFest, people can call 928-314-9428 or send an e-mail to erick.talamantes@azwestern.edu.