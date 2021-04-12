SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Arizona Western College will host an event here April 21 to assist south Yuma County residents sign up for summer and fall classes.
College officials can offer information and services relating to admissions, scholarships and financial aid, academic counseling and class registration during RegFest, scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AWC's San Luis campus, 1340 N. 8th Ave.
Susanna Zambrano, AWC's associate dean of services in the south county, said the college hopes to register both new and previously enrolled students for summer and fall classes. The summer semester begins June 1 and the fall semester starts Aug. 16.
"The goal is for students to come if they have done absolutely nothing (to enroll) with us, and they can begin the first step. And (we can) help those who have already begun the process," she said.
"Many (students) have said they wanted to until (registration) services were offered in person, so we want to know that they are now available."
A year ago the pandemic prevented the college from hosting the RegFest event and sending recruiters to high school campuses, and Zambrano believes the lack of recruitment was a factor in a 15% drop in enrollment at the San Luis campus in the fall 2020 semester.
Residents who would like to meet with AWC counselors at RegFest can schedule appointments to do so by registering to attend the event at www.azwestern.edu/admissions.
Zambrano said the college hopes to use RegFest to resolve any questions or concerns students may have about such issues as meeting admissions requirements or qualifying for financial aid.
RegFest will take place indoors at the San Luis campus, Zambrano said, and those attending will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing measures.
For more information about RegFest, call 928-314-9449.