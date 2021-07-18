SOMERTON – Somerton residents can find out Tuesday about degree programs offered in south Yuma County by Arizona Western College.
Information about admission requirements, financial aid, academic counseling and student registration will also be provided during the RegFest event slated from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. that day at the college’s Somerton Center, located on the campus of Somerton Middle School, 1011 N. Somerton Ave.
AWC previously staged RegFest in San Luis, Ariz., to recruit and register more students from that city for college classes.
“We had great results with the event in San Luis,” said Susanna Zambrano, AWC’s associate dean for south county services. “We want both communities to have the same services and to attract young people from both cities to the college.”
The goal, she said, is for those who attend the event to leave having registered for fall schedules of classes, having received academic counseling, and having received information about applying for grants and other financial aid to help cover their education costs.
Lacking its own campus in Somerton, AWC offers a variety of courses taught in classrooms at Somerton Middle School, as well as leases space in City Hall building for use as a student computer lab.
Information will be provided Tuesday about such academic and financial aid programs as Finish Line, which helps students having trouble meeting academic requirements to graduate; Yuma Promise, which offers reimbursements of education costs to AWC students who transfer to universities that provide classes in Yuma; the CAMP program, for students from migrant families, and the YES grant, for AWC students who transfer to Northern Arizona University.
Students also can find out if they are eligible for the Cash in Your Pocket program, a new economic incentive that provides up to $1,500 to per semester to students, depending on the number of classes they take. The program is funded through the CARES Act, the COVID-19 economic recovery measured approved by Congress.
Students who want to meet with an academic adviser at RegFest can schedule an appointment during the event by registering online at azwestern.edu/admissions.