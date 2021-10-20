Arizona Western College Theatre is coming back to life with a production of “A Nice Family Gathering” from Thursday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 24.
The performance is a comedy by award-winning playwright Phil Olson.
According to AWC, it’s “a pleasantly quirky and cathartic Thanksgiving day with the thoroughly Minnesotan Lundeen family.” From Concord Theatricals, the provider of the play, this Thanksgiving gathering involves the ghost of “a man who loved his wife so much, he almost told her.” Having been married for 41 years, the ghost of Dad is on a mission to tell her, but she’s brought a date to the gathering and she can’t hear or see him.
The production will run from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm for the Thursday through Saturday performances. Sunday’s will be at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Tickets are $5 or free with an AWC ID.
The theatre department will observe COVID-19 safety protocols with distanced seating in small group pods. Audience members may bring bottled water but no other food or beverages. Those wishing to attend will be asked to wear masks and must make a reservation by calling (928) 344-7592 or email Theatre Professor Ann Wilkinson at ann.wilkinson@azwestern.edu.