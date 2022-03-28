SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Beginning in the fall, students here won’t have to leave home to earn a nursing assistant certificate from Arizona Western College.
The college will offer the certificate program at AWC’s San Luis Learning Center starting with the fall semester.
Also, a biology class students must take as part of the certificate program will be available at the San Luis campus starting with the summer semester that begins May 31.
Students previously had to travel to Yuma to take classes at AWC’s Main Campus to become certified nursing assistants.
“I am very happy because (San Luis students) have always asked us for the biology classes and now we are going to offer it,” said Susanna Zambrano, AWC’s associate dean for south county services.
Registration is now open for the summer biology class in San Luis, and those wishing to enroll in the nursing assistant program in that city beginning with the fall semester can do so beginning April 11. The fall semester begins in August.
Zambrano said there is huge demand for nursing programs in San Luis and the south county.
“There is a lot of need. The Regional Center for Border Health always has full classes, and we at the college are seeing a lot of demand for (programs toward) technical careers.”
A student laboratory under construction at the San Luis campus is slated to be completed in August, in time for use by the students in the inaugural San Luis-based nursing assistant certificate program.
Zambrano urged prospective students to looking into financial aid programs for which they may be eligible to cover a portion of their studies. Those programs, she said, include FAFSA, Earn to Learn and Northern Arizona University’s YES program, as well as scholarships offered by the AWC Foundation and the Arizona Community Foundation.
For more information, students can visit AWC’s website, azwestern.edu, or call 928-314-9449 or visit the San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Ave.