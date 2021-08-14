Students, faculty and other employees of Arizona Western College will be required to wear face masks inside classrooms and other campus buildings whenever social distancing is not possible.
The policy, which also applies to visitors to the college’s campuses, will take effect Monday, the first day of the fall semester, and will remain in place indefinitely.
The requirement comes as the delta variant drives up numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuma County, around the state and nation.
“We can only beat this if we work together using all the tools we have at our disposal,” AWC President Daniel Corr said in a news release issued Friday by the college. “Our goal is to prevent a campus shutdown while keeping all of our populations safe and helping our students reach their educational goals.”
The college said it is following the lead of Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and the state’s two largest community colleges, all of which previously announced they will require masks in certain indoor situations on their campuses.
The mask requirements come less than two months after state lawmakers approved – and Gov. Doug Ducey signed – legislation that prohibits universities and colleges from requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new law also bars the schools from imposing any conditions for attending classes and other campus functions, including a mask requirement, on anyone who chooses not to get vaccinated.
Lori Stofft, AWC’s vice president for advancement, said the college is confident the new policy complies with that law, because it does not single out anyone – instead requiring mask use in certain situations by students, employees and visitors whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.
Stofft said in general terms the policy will mandate mask use when classes and other indoor functions are densely attended or when people attending cannot keep a 6-foot distance from one another.
The policy will apply at AWC’s main campus in Yuma, at its branches in Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, as well as at its campuses in La Paz County. The campuses collectively serve nearly 11,000 students.
“Besides protecting the health and safety of our students, our employees and visitors, our main goal is to help our students complete their educational goals,” Stofft said. If infections prevent students from pursuing their studies, “that’s not helping them reach their goals.”
AWC is the second educational institution this week to take new measures against COVID-19 in the wake of a surge of infections across the county.
On Friday, Yuma Elementary School District switched to all-remote learning at McGraw Elementary School following what district officials termed an outbreak of coronavirus cases on campus. The school at 2345 S. Arizona Ave. is slated to resume in-person learning Aug. 23.