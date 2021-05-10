Others may have credentials comparable to hers, but Susanna Zambrano has a personal quality that colleagues say has made her a huge asset to Arizona Western College.
That’s her passion she brings to her post at AWC’s associate dean of south county services.
“She’s got all the qualities you would want: she’s super-smart, she cares, she puts in the time, she has passion,” said Jana Moore, who, as AWC’s dean of academic resources, supervises Zambrano. “But she also creates a nice atmosphere where everyone likes to work with her.”
Zambrano’s passion, in turn, spreads among her colleagues and students at the college, Moore says.
“I would say there are two ways. It happens with her staff. It is infectious. She’s passionate and she makes it happen and therefore her staff get caught up in her passion.”
And, she added, “students (Zambrano) has mentored go on to great things.”
Zambrano has been named the Most Influential Person in the South County for 2020, as part of South County Best, an annual reader poll done by Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s Spanish-language edition.
Zambrano, in an interview, credited a “team effort” among her staff and college instructors at the San Luis and Somerton campuses for enabling the college to provide increased educational opportunities for south county residents.
“One of the missions of the college in the south county is that students come first,” she said. “We also know we are transforming lives and I think that’s especially significant in the south county.
“It’s a privilege to lead the team in the south county. It’s something I really treasure.”
Zambrano, known to colleagues as “Susie,” was in her first semester at AWC when she landed a work-study position with the college. She then got a part-time position in its human resources department, and she worked as a secretary for the college while pursuing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northern Arizona University’s Yuma campus. She was close to earning her master’s when she took a job with the AWC Foundation.
Her favorite job, Zambrano said, came later when she became an AWC advisor in the south county, “because I affected the lives o others.”
She named in 2017 to her current post, in which she oversees AWC’s learning centers in Somerton and San Luis and the college’s more recently opened San Luis Technology Institute.
Moore says Zambrano has drawn from a deep well of creativity to be able to conceive and carry out programs to expand academic offerings in the south county.
One such project was the construction of a recreational facility at the San Luis Learning Center where students could take breaks between classes, access internet service, charge laptops and cellphones, and enjoy various amenities, among them game tables.
“That was her idea and she made it happen,” Moore said.
To pay for that and other improvement projects on the south county campuses, Zambrano applied for money in AWC’s Innovation Fund, which was set up to award grants on a competitive basis for improvements on college campuses.
“(Her funding proposals) are always student-focused and they’re wonderful, creative projects, so she gets funded and makes sure it happens,” Moore said.
Zambrano and Moore, meanwhile, have funding in a hand for another project pushed by Zambrano, a science lab at the San Luis campus.
“She is so focused on the community,” Moore said. “The college is important to her, but particulary she has in mimd the needs of the community down there.”
She added that Zambrano has also taken a lead role in the AWC’s outreach to San Luis Rio Colorado, Son, recruitment of residents of that city to study at AWC. As part of those efforts, Zambrano has initiated Zoom sessions to communicate with prospective students who otherwise would have to wait in long lines at the border to visit AWC campuses.
Zambrano’s enthusiasm and can-do spirt has prompted colleagues to seek her involvement in a variety of programs and projects at AWC, Moore said.
“She doesn’t say, ‘Oh, I’m already doing 16 other things.’ She just does it – and she does a great job.”