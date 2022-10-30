Prevention is the best medicine.
Lose it or use it.
Most or all of us have heard those nuggets of wisdom, but those who attend a free health presentation at Christ Lutheran Church on Nov. 5 will hear how that advice applies specifically to back and spinal care.
Larry Autrey, owner of Southwest Rehabilitation in Yuma, will be the speaker for the presentation that begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 2555 S. Engler Ave. Hosted by Christ Lutheran’s Health Care Ministry, the event is open to the public.
Autrey says he will address such questions as what people can do in the course of their daily lives to prevent back and spinal injuries, how they can identify “red flags” for possible problems, and why maintaining good body posture is important.
“One of the worst things we see clinically ... is just poor posture,” Autrey said.
And, he plans to talk about why people should get in the habit of moving to maintain mobility over the long term.
The importance of mobility, he says, can be summed up in two maxims well-known to health care practitioners: “Motion is lotion” and “Use it or lose it.”
“Motion is good,” Autrey said. “Maintaining mobility is huge.”
2022 marks his 40th year helping people get better through physical therapy. In 1986, he and his wife, Carolyn, opened Southwest Rehabilitation.
“I love the profession. It’s given me the chance to meet a lot of people, and we have had an opportunity to make positive changes in people’s lives,” Autrey said.
“I enjoy speaking to groups to share what we do and to give encouragement to be mobile. It’s important and not just for the spine, but the entire body.”
For more information about the presentation, call Apryl Brand, 928-341-0994.
