SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bien Estar and Yuma County Public Health District will offer vaccinations for children and teens who are returning to classroom, as well as COVID-19 shots for all eligible people at an immunization clinic slated for Aug. 5.
County health employees will give the shots from 8 to 11 a.m. at the San Luis offices of the Comite, a non-profit housing organization, at 963 E. B Street.
It will be the second of two Back to School vaccination clinics organized by the Comite to ensure school kids are fully immunized by the time they return to the classroom. In the first clinic on July 8, 80 vaccinations were given.
Apart from vaccines commonly given to school kids, clinic will offer first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older, and of Pfizer, for those 12 and older, said Liliana Arroyo, spokeswoman for the Comite.
Minors must be accompanied by parents or guardians at the immunization clinic.
Parents seeking vaccinations for their kids and adults wanting COVID-19 shots are asked to call ahead to the Comite, 928-627-8559.