Marina del Pila Avila Olmeda, the former mayor of Mexicali, has taken office as Baja California’s first female governor and its youngest ever.
The 36-year-old native of Mexicali took her oath of office Sunday for her six-year term that officially began at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
A lawyer by profession, Avila Olmeda was elected to the Chamber of Deputies – Mexico’s equivalent of the U.S. House of Representatives – in 2018, but took leave from that office to run for mayor as the candidate of party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the National Regeneration Movement, or MORENA.
She won the mayoral race and served 17 months before stepping down to run this year as the MORENA candidate for governor.
She takes office as governor amid a rising trend of violence in the state, and in her first message in her new post she recognized that public safety is top priority for Baja Californians.
Baja California recorded 1,523 homicides from January through September of this year, according to the state attorney general’s office. It tallied 2,964 for all of 2020.
In her speech, Avila Olmeda called on the state legislature to pass a constitutional reform establishing a Ministry of Citizen Safety to help combat crime.
Also, she plans to place more emphasis on tourism as a pillar of the state economy by creating a separate state ministry for tourism. The function of tourism promotion is in the Ministry of Tourism, Economy and Sustainability.”
She also wants to establish new state ministries for fishing and agriculture and for the environment.
Since the start of political career, Olmeda has sought to promote a greater role for women in government and politics.
Avila Olmeda, who succeeds Jaime Bonilla Valdez as governor, is elected to serve through October 2027.