SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The prosecution of former San Luis Mayor Guillermina Fuentes for “ballot harvesting” could loom large as candidates compete in mayoral, city council and other races in south Yuma County.
That’s the prediction of some elected officials and community leaders who have been following the case of Fuentes, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to a single felony count of ballot abuse in the 2020 primary election in San Luis.
She is scheduled to be sentenced June 30 in Yuma County Superior Court.
Fuentes was accused of illegally urging voters to choose specific candidates and even voting in their name using their early ballots, then delivering the votes to the ballot box for counting. One of two co-defendants in the case, Fuentes originally was charged with two counts of ballot abuse, one of conspiracy and one of forgery, but three of the charges were dropped in exchange for her pleading guilty to the single felony charge.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said he believes a crackdown on ballot harvesting is necessary to bring about “positive change” in a city where many voters opt to vote by early ballot rather than go to the polls on election day.
“It’s illegal for someone to approach you to ask you for your ballot, and now (those abuses) are being investigated and punished. This has to stop. The people have the right to vote freely, without pressure from others.”
Under a 2016 state law later upheld in court, only the family member or caregiver of a voter can deliver his or her vote to the ballot box.
Sanchez, who is seeking re-election this year, said he both opposed and worked with Fuentes in previous campaigns, “but at no time did I give her instructions to carry ballots in my favor” to the ballot box.
Nieves Riedel, a San Luis developer and former councilwoman who is running against Sanchez, said the case against Fuentes has already resulted in cleaner campaigning ahead of this year’s election.
“By this time in previous elections, there would have been published least two defamatory anonymous (allegations) against me or against other candidates,” Riedel said. “Before, we began a campaign and we knew (beforehand) that we would lose because of (opponents’) handling of (early) ballots. Now perhaps we will see clean elections.”
Fuentes has served as a member of the Gadsden school board, which oversees elementary and junior high schools in San Luis and Gadsden.
Having pleaded guilty to a felony charge, Fuentes is no longer eligible to hold elective office. The Yuma County Schools Superintendent’s Office is accepting letters of interest from residents of the district seeking to finish her term on the school board.
Luis Marquez, president of the Gadsden board, defended Fuentes while conceding she broke the law.
“I see that it was a mistake what she did, and mistakes have consequences. But Guillermina is a woman who has done more for the community than anyone I know. With all her faults and mistakes, she is a great warrior who fights for the rights of children and of the community.”
Three seats on the Gadsden board will be filled in this year’s elections.
“What happened with Guillermina doesn’t change our focus on continuing to work for the good of our students, teachers, employees and the community,” Marquez said, “I ask the people to continue trusting in us and that those who want to compete for one of the seats on the governing board file (nominating petitions) when the time comes.”
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office prosecuted Fuentes and San Luis resident Alma Yadira Juarez as co-defendants in the ballot harvesting case. Juarez pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of ballot abuse and awaits sentencing in July.
San Luis residents David Lara and Gary Snyder both had sought the investigation and provided evidence that helped secure the guilty pleas. But neither says he believes the successful prosecution means the end of electoral fraud.
“I believe the way electoral fraud is going to be stopped in San Luis is when there are more people who, like Guillermina, is charged,” Lara said. “We are waiting for that, and I believe it won’t end until then. Right now (those who commit fraud) are watching, but they’re not afraid.”
Lara ran unsuccessfully for city council seat and the south county’s seat on the board of supervisors before being elected to his current seat on the Yuma Union High School District governing board.
Snyder, who is running this year for a state legislative seat, likewise predicted that prosecution of Fuentes and Juarez by itself will not discourage future acts of electoral fraud.
“I think (bad actors) will have a little fear and they are going consider whether it’s worth the risk of doing something illegal, but I don’t think it’s going to stop them. They are going to look for other ways to do it.”
Snyder said the proof of that can be seen in fraudulent voter registration forms that have been submitted to the county recorder’s office by out-of-county organizations.
Riedel hopes that the Fuentes prosecution along with generational changes in the voter population in San Luis will bring about a political transformation accompanied by clean elections.
“The authorities were late in acting,” she said. “For many years we in San Luis were seen as a city of dirty politics and it was well-earned.”