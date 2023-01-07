Bands from around the area will perform in a benefit concert Jan. 14 in Somerton to help the families of four area musicians killed in an auto accident in New Mexico en route to a performance in Kansas.
Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., will serve as the venue for the concert organized by the Somerton Education Committee.
Slated to begin at 11 a.m., the 11-hour concert is scheduled to feature performances by more than 17 groups playing in a variety of genres, among them the Gadsden Elementary School District mariachi group, whose director, Leo Neblina, was one of the musicians who died.
Other groups slated to perform are the Yuma Jazz Company, for whom Neblina was a bass guitarist, and Grupo Alazan, Salmar, and Ritmo Latino, as well as the rock bands Motosaicos, Ravines, Mono Ser y Resurrección al Morir.
Proceeds from the $5 admission will go to the families of Neblina, Ricardo Madrid, Andres Sandoval and Ruben Hernandez.
The four musicians were traveling in a van that rolled over in northeastern New Mexico on Nov. 18 and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. Four others in the vehicle suffered injuries of varying severity.
The musicians were on their way to Dodge City, Kan., where they were scheduled to perform as members of the Chicos del 412 and Angel de Rock tribute bands.
The Somerton City Council recently voted to waive fees the city would otherwise charge for use of the public park for the concert. The waiver had been recommended by the city’s parks and recreation director, Angelica Roldan.
“These people were a big part of the community. They were educators, band instructors and volunteers in the community,” Roldan said.
For more information about the concert, the public can visit the Facebook page for Concierto Hasta el Cielo, Tributo a los Grandes, or call Martha Gonzalez at 928-655-0861.