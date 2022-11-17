SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Tucson Diocese will again offer the traditional Mass for agricultural workers slated to take place Dec. 2 as part of the Día del Campesino event in San Luis.

"We are very happy that he has confirmed he will come to San Luis to officiate the Mass," said Teresita Contos, coordinator

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you