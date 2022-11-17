SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Tucson Diocese will again offer the traditional Mass for agricultural workers slated to take place Dec. 2 as part of the Día del Campesino event in San Luis.
"We are very happy that he has confirmed he will come to San Luis to officiate the Mass," said Teresita Contos, coordinator
for the diocese's farmworker pastoral council. "He is the highest leader of the diocese and many people hope for the bishop's presence."
Día del Campesino -- or Day of the Farmworker -- is an annual event that brings together area social service representatives and medical providers to provide farmworkers vaccinations, basic health exams and information about health and other services available to them in the Yuma area.
Typically the outdoor event takes place in San Luis in the predawn hours before the farmworkers board labor buses that take them to fields in the area to work.
Weisenburger, named head of the Tucson Diocese in 2017, has come to San Luis every year for the Mass except in 2020, when Día del Campesino was suspended because of the pandemic, and in 2021.
The religious ceremony slated for Dec. 2 will take place at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Del Sol Market, located at 670 N. Main St. The public may also attend.
Kontos said the Regional Center for Border Health will be provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to those who come for the Mass.
Burritos and champurrado, a hot beverage, will also be served to those who attend.