The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will get a progress update on a pilot project designed to provide early warnings of COVID-19 outbreaks through the use of “sewer surveillance.”
Paul Brierley, director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, presented the University of Arizona Yuma Early Warning COVID Testing Laboratory in August. At that time, the supervisors approved $220,000 in funding to set up a testing lab in Yuma with the purpose of giving advanced warning of COVID-19 infections in local communities and workforce.
The board might provide additional funding to the program for testing in designated locations in Yuma County.
The supervisors will also hold a public hearing to receive comments regarding the issuance of bonds in the amount of $36 million with a financing cost not to exceed $11.3 million, including interest. The bonds would be used to pay off the county’s unfunded liability for its public safety and correctional officers pension plans.
County officials have pointed out the need to properly fund the pension plans and avoid future significant increases in contributions. Also, the board would like to take advantage of the current historical low interest rates.
The agenda includes a discussion and possible action regarding a recommendation to address feral cat concerns in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County. Supervisor Darren Simmons asked for this item to be addressed based on concerns within his district.
The supervisors will also consider a contract between the Arizona Department of Housing and Yuma County for the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project, engineering design and land acquisition in the amount of $807,153.
In addition, the board is expected to canvass the unofficial results of the Nov. 3 general election.
As part of the consent agenda, the supervisors will consider the purchase of 18 brand-new Ford F150 trucks from SanTan Ford for no more than $599,189.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6884kbv.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.