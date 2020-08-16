The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met in a special meeting on Thursday to certify the official results of the Aug. 4 primary election as required by state law.
In doing so, the board also declared the nomination of the candidates who received the largest number of votes for each political party. This entitles them to have their names placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The final voter turnout edged up to 26.17% of the 95,855 registered voters, with 25,089 casting ballots. Among the rejected ballots were 23 provisional and 160 early ballots.
Most of the Yuma County races in the primary election were uncontested.
Three municipalities, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, had council races this year.
San Luis has three open council seats this year. According to the final tally, the top vote-getters were incumbent Gloria Torres with 1,186 votes, or 22.86%; candidate Luis Cabrera with 1,163 votes, or 22.42%; and incumbent Matias Rosales with 1,076 votes, or 20.74%.
Incumbent Maria Cecilia Cruz garnered 684 votes, or 13.18%. Candidates Mark Concha received 327 votes, or 6.30%; Olivia Jenkins got 506 votes, or 9.75%; and Nydia Mendenhall got 246 votes, or 4.74%. Gary Snyder ran as a write-in and garnered 149 votes.
Somerton City Council also has three open seats. Final results show incumbents Martha García, Luis Galindo and Jesús Roldan in the lead. García netted 615 votes, or 26.47%; Galindo received 495 votes, or 21.31%; and Roldan got 459 votes, or 19.76%.
Also running for a seat were Daniel Flores, who got 338 votes, or 14.55%; and Daniel Paz, who got 416 votes, or 17.91%.
In Wellton, two seats are up for grabs this year. According to the final results, incumbent Michelle Jones led with 260 votes, or 28.63%; followed by Sylvia Davidson with 255, or 28.08% votes; Travis Smith with 229 votes, or 25.22%; and Shantel Quinonez with 164 votes, or 18.06%.