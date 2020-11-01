During a Monday meeting, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors will consider moving forward with the South Somerton Area Drainage Improvements Project.
Yuma County retained James Davey and Associates to prepare a drainage study in the South Somerton area. Based on the study, three sets of improvement plans labeled as Bingham Avenue Storm Drain, Rollow Estates Storm Drain, and Union Avenue Storm Drain were prepared for the construction of flood control and drainage facilities for the disposal of storm water into the Yuma Valley Drainage System.
The agenda calls for approval of an agreement with Somerton covering the construction, maintenance and financing for this project and the construction plans as well as authorizing the Flood Control District to advertise for bids. Construction will be completed in two phases.
In addition, the supervisors will consider transferring $125,000 from the contingency fund to the construction in progress for the Engler Avenue and Highway 95 Traffic Signal and Roadway Improvement Project. This traffic signal project at Highway 95 and Engler Avenue was originally scheduled to start construction in fiscal year 2020. However, utility conflicts delayed the start of the construction.
During the budget process for FY21, staff anticipated some expenditures posted to the project in FY 20. Subsequently, the full amount of the contract was not budgeted in FY21.
The contractor, DPE Construction is about 80% complete with the construction of the project. The anticipated completion date is Nov. 24.
Also, the supervisors will hear presentations from Arizona@Work regarding fiscal year 2019-20 year-end accomplishments and plans for 2020-21 as well as updates on the 2020 election cycle and COVID-19 activities.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• The appointment of Kevin Poindexter to fill the remainder of Vince Giacolone’s unexpired term on the Yuma County Pest Abatement District Board of Directors and the reappointments of Ron Rice and Mark A. Hansberger to the Yuma County Industrial Development Authority for 6-year terms.
• Approve a list of properties to be sold at the Tax Deeded Property Auction and authorize the auction to be held in March during a special session.
• Removal of $19,478 in delinquent taxes on mobile homes considered to be uncollectible, as determined by the county treasurer.
• A new contract between the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists for the purpose of administering the National Diabetes Prevention Program in Yuma County.
• Agreement with Somerton and San Luis to provide mandated weekend and holiday court services at a cost of $601 each. The Yuma County Justice Court provides the weekend and holiday court coverage for all the courts in the county, including the Somerton and San Luis municipal courts.
• Authorize the Information Technology Services Department to execute a lease purchase agreement, pending legal review, for the purchase a five-year subscription from New Technical Solutions, which will replace Yuma County’s obsolete server hardware and provide 24/7 monitoring and support, in the amount of $129,671 each year and not to exceed the Capital Improvement Plan budgeted amount of $450,000.
As the Board of Equalization, the supervisors will consider the petition for review of residential property valuation for Bedoya Refugio Quevedo and Escudero Maria T. Robles, for property located at 643 W. Cano St. in Somerton.
The planning and zoning agenda includes a request by Adrian Vega, agent for Halifax Investments, for rezoning of a 10-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 acre minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 acre minimum, located northeast corner of Avenue 5E and County 14½ Street. Staff agrees with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval. However, staff does not agree with the commission’s recommendation of deleting item No. 2 of the development schedule which requires constructing a left turn along Avenue 5E.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y5jyucqb.