The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday is expected to approve the purchase of eight vehicles and equipment for the Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $387,200.
During the Sept. 21 meeting, the supervisors discussed the option of providing the Sheriff’s Office with additional vehicles due to better-than-expected revenues received at the end of fiscal year 2019-20 and the first month of the current fiscal year.
The board will also hold a public hearing to receive comments on proposed changes to the Rabies Licensing, Kenneling and Impound Fees Schedule for the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
In addition, the supervisors will consider adopting a resolution opposing the transfer of Colorado River water from GSC Farms in Mohave County to Queen Creek. The Arizona Department of Water Resources has recommended approval of the transfer to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The board will also consider accepting a $180,765 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to be used for expenditures related to the 2020 general election.
Also, Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, will update the board on the organization’s activities.
Under the consent calendar, the board will consider a request to release sequestered funds for the purchase of 14 vehicles. The board previously authorized the purchase of all 28 vehicles but later sequestered the funds due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Releasing the funds will allow 26 replacement vehicles and two new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office to move forward in the procurement process.
Other consent items include:
• Award a contract for aggregate crushing services to DPE Materials at the bid price of $4 per ton, equating to an approximate contract value of $520,000 per year.
• Designate Vote Center sites for the Nov. 3 general election.
• Authorize the Yuma County Public Health Services District director to accept and sign the COVID-19 Complaint Referrals Contract with the Arizona Department of Health Services to address complaints of permitted establishments that are failing to adopt, adhere to and comply with measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
• Appoint Jerry Cook as animal control, zoning and flood control hearing officer.
The Planning and Zoning agenda includes the following items:
• A request to change the land use designation of a 0.46 net acre portion of a parcel 1.46 net acres in size from Rural Density Residential to Suburban Density Residential located at 12266 N. Eagle Road in Yuma. The owner is also requesting the property be rezoned from Low Density Residential-40,000 square feet minimum to Low Density Residential-15,000 square feet minimum. Staff agrees with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial for both requests.
• A proposed amendment to the Yuma County 2020 Comprehensive Plan, Land Use Conformity Matrix Table and the Zoning Comparison Table to include the proposed Suburban Homestead zoning district.
Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 and does not want to attend the meeting in person can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3slbswd.