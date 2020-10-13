SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The body of a shooting victim was found over the weekend west of this city, in a rural area where two other bodies turned up two weeks earlier. Municipal police said the body of Everardo N., 49, was found a little before 1 a.m. Sunday along a road in Ejido san Luis, a farming community on the west side. Police in Mexico do not typically release the full identities of crime victims. The body was next to a pickup that had been struck multiple times, police said, adding that a handgun and spent bullet cases of different calibers also were found nearby. Police said the man is believed to have been slain in same location his body was found, rather than killed elsewhere and moved. Sonora state police have taken over the investigation of the case. The man was found in the same area where the bodies of two men were found Sept. 28. State police have not released the names of those men nor the causes of death. The discovery of the body Sunday came days after a 35-year-old man was found gravely beaten on the city’s south side. The victim, identified only Erick N., was found in an uninhabited area along 26th Street by municipal police responding to an anonymous call. Police said the man had been repeatedly beaten on the head, arms and legs, and left for dead. He was rushed to the city’s General Hospital for treatment. State police are investigating that incident. Forty-five slayings occurred in San Luis Rio Colorado during the first seven months of this year, according to Semaforo Delictivo, a non-profit organization in Mexico that compiles crime statistics around that nation. Up-to-date figures for August and September were not available. A spike in homicides and other crimes seen over the last two years in the border city across from Yuma County is blamed by authorities on drug trafficking organizations and criminal gangs.
