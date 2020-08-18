The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider accepting a federal grant and entering into a contract for the purchase of body-worn cameras for police officers.
Under the grant, the Yuma Police Department will develop a plan and deploy 77 body-worn cameras with first responding police officers.
The city received $115,500 from the U.S. Department of Justice for the cameras. The grant requires a 100% match grant with a contribution of cash or in-kind services. As of June 30, YPD had contributed $54,891 in in-kind services applied toward the required match amount. The total five-year cost for the program is $420,393.
If the council accepts the grant funds, YPD will purchase the body-worn camera hardware and software through a cooperative state contract with Axon.
Another grant is on the agenda, this one in the amount of $664,214 for the Yuma County 911 System from the Arizona Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources.
Also, the council will hold a public hearing for comments on the annexation of Sunset Mobile Home Park, 3285 E. 32nd St. The property owner requested that the city annex the existing mobile home park, which has 52 mobile home spaces. Owner John Sternitzke intends to connect to city water services upon annexation.
In other action. The council will consider:
• A presentation from the Marine Corps on the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course, which comes to Yuma twice a year.
• Approval of the final plat for La Estancia Subdivision at the southeast corner of South Avenue 8½E and East 40th Street. The applicant is Edais Engineering, on behalf of Riedel Construction Co.
• Approval of the creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 115 to serve La Estancia Subdivision.
• Acquisition of an easement adjoining parcels 2-5 in the Patagonia Land Division plat extending east from Avenue 9E for a waterline extension, operation and maintenance.
• Introduction of an ordinance rezoning 18.3 acres from Agriculture to Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development for the property at the southwest corner of South Avenue 7½E and East 36th Street.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website after the meeting.