By MARA KNAUB
SUN STAFF WRITER
Boeing is hot-weather testing the newest member of its “Triple Seven” line at Yuma International Airport. The specific airplane in Yuma is known as WH002, the second of four airplanes in Boeing’s dedicated flight test fleet.
“This is part of our rigorous test program for the 777X, which is progressing well,” Julie O’Donnell, a spokeswoman for Boeing, told the Yuma Sun. “We’re conducting a comprehensive series of tests and conditions, on the ground and in the air, to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design.”
She noted that Boeings’ test operations are based at Seattle’s Boeing Field, “and we have the flexibility to test anywhere the requirements are met.”
In this case, no one would argue that Yuma is the best site to test the airplane’s performance in hot weather.
The twin-aisle aircraft is equipped with an array of equipment, sensors and monitoring devices throughout the cabin to allow the team to document and evaluate its response to test conditions in real time.
The 777X model will be the “world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet,” O’Donnell said.
On its website, Boeing points to new breakthroughs in aerodynamics and engines as reasons why the 777X will deliver 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition.
The 777-9 seats 426 passengers in a typical two-class configuration, with a range of 7,285 nautical miles. The 777-9 will have the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane, Boeing said.
The 777-8 seats 384 passengers with a range capability of up to 8,730 nautical miles. It also has the capacity for more payload and improved fuel efficiency at both short and long ranges, which means better performance at the more challenging airports, such as those constrained by high altitudes or hot temperatures.
The company also promises a spacious, wide cabin and new custom architecture and innovations from the 787 Dreamliner. “Passengers and crew alike will enjoy a more comfortable cabin altitude, better humidity, a smoother ride, a quiet environment, more natural light and soothing next-generation LED lighting. Even the bins have been redesigned for ease of use, holding twice as much while closing up and out of the way with 40 percent less force,” Boeing said.
The 777X line includes the 777-8 and the 777-9. Boeing has 340 orders and commitments from eight airlines around the world for these models.
Boeing announced the family in November 2013, the largest product launch in commercial jetliner history by dollar value. Production started in 2017, with final assembly in 2018. The company began the flight testing phase of its rigorous test program in January, with first delivery targeted for 2022.
The list price for the 777-8 is $410.2 million, and for the 777-9: $442.2 million.