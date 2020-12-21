SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. ports of entry, including the crossing here, will remain closed at least another month to Mexicans for all but essential reasons.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced recently that closures begun in March as part of measures to contain COVID-19 have been extended until Jan. 21.
The closure applies to Mexicans wishing to cross the border to shop or for reasons of tourism but not to those who come to work or other reasons deemed essential.
The ongoing closure has prompted protests from officials in San Luis who say shutting the border has had a crippling effect on a local economy dependent on Mexican consumers.
Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes, a San Luis resident and former mayor of the city, called for an end to the closure.
“It’s a useless tool, it’s not going to stop the virus because it’s already here and it’s over there” in Mexico. “Like they say, the horse has left the barn. As a way to control (COVID-19), it’s useless. I don’t believe it has any effect in lowering infections.”
Reyes said the effectiveness of border closures is diminished in part because Mexico is not likewise preventing Americans from going south of the border. The Mexican government has merely recommended people not visit that country except for essential reasons.
Merchants in the Arizona border city do much of their business with shoppers who come from neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado. Still, San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya says the closure did not have as big an effect as anticipated on the sales tax receipts, at least not for the period of July through September.
“The report that I have from the (city) finance department is that the impact hasn’t been as noticeable as had been expected for the third semester. (San Luis, Ariz., residents) began shopping locally more often and that has benefited the businesses.”
But, he said, the effect of the ongoing closure could be felt more at the end of the current quarter, when people shop for the holidays.
“Traditionally this is the quarter of highest sales tax revenues,” he said. “People are spending more on Christmas gifts and family gatherings, and there are more people crossing. Without that flow of people, we will see how that impacts on the sales in the businesses.
“We have to be careful,” De La Hoya added. “The nature of pandemic is volatile. Months ago, it was thought that, in June or July, we would be getting out of it, but here we are now, watching the cases increase.”
Like Reyes and San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, he said he believes the border crossing needs to be reopened.
The official tally of COVID-19 cases in Yuma County since the start of the pandemic is 10 times higher than that in neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, a city of more than 200,000. However, case numbers south of the border are suspected of being undercounted, owing to lack of testing.
In any case, Reyes says Sonora has in place the same measures to contain the pandemic as does Yuma County.
“The border isn’t stopping the virus,” he said. “It’s here and it’s over there.”