Heavy equipment removes rubble from razed buildings in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in preparation for construction of a new border crossing to the city.

 Courtesy Photo

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The time motorists wait to cross the border to this city will be reduced, following construction of a new port of entry with double the number of car lanes, the mayor of the Mexican border city says.

Construction of Mexico’s new border crossing, to be located to the west of the current gate, is slated to begin as soon as early 2023, taking place simultaneously with expansion of San Luis I, the adjacent U.S. port of entry, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said.

