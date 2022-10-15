SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The time motorists wait to cross the border to this city will be reduced, following construction of a new port of entry with double the number of car lanes, the mayor of the Mexican border city says.
Construction of Mexico’s new border crossing, to be located to the west of the current gate, is slated to begin as soon as early 2023, taking place simultaneously with expansion of San Luis I, the adjacent U.S. port of entry, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said.
Earlier this month, a block of vacant commercial buildings along Avenida Carlos G. Calles and west of the current crossing were torn down to make room for the new Mexican port and up to 10 car lanes feeding into San Luis Rio Colorado. The current crossing has four lanes for Mexico-bound traffic.
The new port of entry “will be totally different and the flow of traffic from the United States to Mexico will be much faster,” Gonzalez Yescas said.
His city, the state of Sonora and businessmen in San Luis Rio Colorado acquired the vacant buildings, while the Mexican government will fund construction at a cost of 626 million pesos, or about $31 million in U.S. dollars.
“There is very good news that this could begin at the end of March, before the end of the first quarter of the next year, so that it is concurrent with the (port expansion) that the United States is doing.”
Recent decades have seen a dramatic increase in traffic between San Luis Rio Colorado and San Luis, Ariz., leading to long lines of vehicles backing up in both cities – and prompting appeals from each to their governments of their respective countries for upgrades to the ports of entry.
The General Services Administration, the agency that oversees construction and maintenance of federal buildings, recently selected a Phoenix firm to oversee remodeling and expansion of San Luis I, the U.S. border crossing.
That work will double the number of car lanes at the U.S. crossing to 16 and will increase the number of pedestrian lanes from 10 to 14.
The expansion will extend San Luis I to the west, onto ground where a City of San Luis park was previously located.
Mexico’s port of entry will be rebuilt to the west of the U.S. port expansion. Once the new port is finished, cars arriving from the United States will enter onto Calle Morelos.