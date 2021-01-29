BAJO EL SOL
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The potential demand from business, industry and new residential development justifies the construction of a natural gas distribution grid serving this city and neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., according to a feasibility study.
The study, done for the city of San Luis by the Berkeley Research Group, concludes that the demand for natural gas just in San Luis, Ariz., will more than double by 2038, increasing to 5.6 million therms, most of which would supply the industrial sector.
Financed by the North American Development Bank, the study is the first step in bringing a new gas distribution grid to the two border cities.
The study – which can be read in the economic development section of the city’s website, sanluisaz.gov – says that the two existing lines put in place by Southwest Gas could be connected to a new grid which would meet the future demand for gas of the two cities.
An expenditure of nearly $3.1 million would be needed to build a grid consisting of nearly 30 miles of gas lines, according to the study, which was presented recently to the San Luis City Council by Sudhanshu Haldar, associate director of the Berkeley Group.
The study also estimated that the demand for gas in neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. – about six times larger that San Luis, Ariz. – will exceed 31.7 million therms by 2038. The cost to extend the grid to the Mexican side is estimated to cost nearly $34.1 million.
The Mexican border city is projected to see its demand for natural gas grow even more, to 200 million therms, as the result of construction of a proposed electricity generation plant.
A therm is a unit of measurement of natural gas usage. One therm is equal to 100,000 BTUs, the quantity of heat needed to raise the temperature of one pound of water by 1 degree.
Jenny Torres, economic development director for San Luis, Ariz., praised the consultant for its efforts to complete the study in the face of difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There were some obstacles because of COVID-19, but they were sufficiently patient to continue with the project,” she said. “There is still a lot to do, but this is the first step to try to bring natural gas not only to San Luis, Ariz., but also San Luis Rio Colorado.”
The next steps, she said, are to present the feasibility study to Southwest Gas for its review, to seek industrial customers over the medium and long term for the gas service, and to seek potential investors in the project.
The study also predicts a large future demand for gas by residents and businesses in both cities.
Responding to a question from City Councilman Matias Rosales, Haldar said the grid could be in place as soon as 2023, if the project advances without hitches.