Ports of entry in San Luis, Ariz., and elsewhere on the border will remain closed another month to Mexicans traveling to this country for other than essential reasons.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday the border closures will remain in effect until May 21, marking the 14th consecutive month crossings have been shuttered as part of measures to contain the coronavirus.
DHS said that the ports, while be closed to tourists from Mexico, wll remain open to commercial vehicles and to people who commute from Mexico to work or for other reasons considered essential.
Yuma-area residents are allowed to visit San Luis Rio Colorado, although hours of operation of the Mexican port of entry at that city have been limited to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.