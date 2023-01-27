SOMERTON – Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, named for a Cocopah tribal member who gave his life for his country in war, has opened its doors to students.
Students began attending the school on Aug. 9, though school district, tribal and Somerton city officials gathered Jan. 19 in an inauguration ceremony to mark the completion of construction that began in February 2021.
The campus at 1201 W. Main St. in Somerton will educate students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. It is named for Army Sgt. Bravie T. Soto, a Cocopah member killed while serving in Vietnam War in September 1967.
Among those invited to the inauguration was the Soto’s brother. Speaking to gathering at the ceremony, Colin Soto praised the dedication of those who served in the war.
“They lived in the jungle, without water, walking 10 miles every day, seeing thing they shouldn’t have seen as youth, but it was worth (the sacrifice) if we can now build things like this,” Colin Soto said. “I am very proud of that.”
Sherry Cordova, the Cocopah president, took the occasion of the celebration to pay tribute to the service of Cocopahs and other Native American tribal members in Vietnam.
“They served so that we could live and that really is an honor,” Cordova said. “The veterans of the Vietnam War, when they returned, didn’t receive the honors that others get. Many of them returned broken, many didn’t return. This country asked them to serve and they did.”
She added: “Bravie Soto was a proud Cocopah and a proud resident of this city. Through decades and decades we have lived side by side with our neighbors from Somerton, so it is a true honor for us that this school carries his name.”
Jose “Pepe” Moreno, previously principal of Somerton Middle School, came over to Bravie T. Soto to open the school as its first principal. He said he feels honored to oversee a school named for the Cocopah Army veteran.
“I feel that I have a great responsibility,” Moreno said, “that I have to continue with the same courage, valor and strength that he had. We are going to do our best every day to continue his legacy.”
Bravie T. Soto is one of two schools under construction beginning in 2021 to ease classroom crowding in the district. Bravie T. Soto’s students shared learning space at Tierra del Sol Elementary School during the course of construction.
Moreno said some finishing touches are still to be done at Bravie T. Soto, including work on landscaping, addition of playground equipment and work in the cafeteria, but said those projects will be done soon.
One hundred eighty students are now attending the school, but Moreno said the campus ultimately will accommodate 225 students in 25 classroom.
The second elementary school under construction is Sun Valley Elementary School, located within the district’s boundaries but inside the city of San Luis, Ariz. Owing to a shortage of cement caused by supply chain delays, construction has fallen behind schedule, Superintendent Laura Noel said.
“We don’t have a date (for opening of Sun Valley), but we are working as fast as we can,” she said.
Students who will attend Sun Valley are sharing space at Somerton Middle School in the meantime.