SOMERTON – Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, named for a Cocopah tribal member who gave his life for his country in war, has opened its doors to students.

Students began attending the school on Aug. 9, though school district, tribal and Somerton city officials gathered Jan. 19 in an inauguration ceremony to mark the completion of construction that began in February 2021.

