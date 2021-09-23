Bushmasters may have fallen but they’re not forgotten.
“Bushmasters” was the moniker earned by Arizonans who joined the National Guard and went on to distinguish themselves in combat against Japan in World War II.
The Bushmasters formed the 158th Infantry Regiment, and Company L of the regiment was made of up residents from the Yuma area.
On Saturday, family members and others will gather at Desert Lawn for the annual remembrance for the company members who passed away, whether in war or in peace time.
The ceremony, open to the public, is slated to begin at 8 a.m. at the cemetery at 1415 S. 1st Ave.
The annual “Lest We Forget” ceremony opens with the posting of color guards of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Border Patrol, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yuma, Somerton and San Luis police departments.
Following that will be the flag raising performed by the Fraternal Order of Eagles 398 Auxiliary, invocation by chaplain Cici Martinez of the Yuma Bushmasters Association, and welcoming remarks by Christopher Nunez, president of the association.
Guest speaker will be Freddy Juarez, junior vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1763.
The names of the fallen Bushmasters then will be read off in a roll call.
The 158th Infantry Regiment was the precursor of the First Arizona Volunteer Infantry, formed in 1865. It fought the Apaches before being disbanded the following year. It reactivated and absorbed into the regular Army to fight in the Spanish-American War in 1898 and in World War I in 1917.
More than two decades later, Company L and the rest of the regiment was sent to Panama to guard the Panama Canal and to train for its eventual involvement in World War II. There, the regiment earned its name from the bushmaster, a large, highly venomous snake that inhabited the country’s jungle.
U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur made use of the Bushmasters in combat against the Japanese, first in the Battle of Arawe in New Britain, then in Dutch New Guinea, at Noemfoor Island in New Guinea, and finally in the Philippines at Lingayen Gulf, Batangas, Bicol Peninsula and Legazpi Port. The entire regimental combat team received the Philippine Presidential Citation for its performance in the Philippines.
“No greater battle team was deployed for battle than the Bushmasters of Arizona,” MacArthur said of the regiment at war’s end.
The 158th was disbanded at the end of World War II but was reactivated in the late 1940s.