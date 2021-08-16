SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city has reduced the number of permits given to taxi cab companies to park cabs to park next to the border, raising fears drivers will lose jobs.
The San Luis City Council recently voted to amend a city ordinance to reduce the number permits for the cabs from 10 to five per company.
A profitable place for cabs to park while waiting for fares is near the U.S port of entry in the downtown, where they can pick up pedestrians crossing from Mexico who rides into San Luis or elsewhere in Yuma County.
The amendment has prompted protests from cab company owners, among them Maribel Holguin, who said she will now have to lay off three of eight drivers for whon she has had permits to park along the border.
“When they passed that special permit law, they allowed us 10. I have eight, and now three people are going to be left without permits – apart from what I had to do to get the permits and invest in those three additional cars.”
She was referring to an ordinance adopted by the City Council in efforts to minimize congestion and traffic hazards in the downtown that city officials said resulted from numerous cabs gathering at the border and competing for fares.
The ordinance, approved in 2019, limited to 35 the total number of permits issued by the city for cabs to park next to the border in an area designated by the city. Companies with fixed office space in San Luis could have up to 10 permits each.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez to amendment was approve in response to ongoing complaints by some companies that their competitors were being granted an unfair number of permits.
Julia Sanchez, who drives her own cab, also objected to the amendment, saying it could hurt her livelihood.
“All that they to do is remove us from the area,” she said. “I am the breadwinner in my family, I am a widow. If I can’t work, it will be devastating for me. This comes at a time when there is less work and income.”
By reducing the number of permits per company, the city is making it harder for the cab owners to comply with another provision of the ordinance, Joel Serpas, owner of seven caps, told the city council at the session at which the amendment was adopted.
“What’s the purpose of limiting us to five taxis, when we are doing all the things that you have asked us to do, including putting in an office, which is an expense we didn’t have before.”
“For me, there are going to be two cars less and two employees who are left without work,” Serpas added. “But my expenses are going to be the same, paying insurance and keeping an office that you required.”