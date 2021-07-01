The public is invited to the Yuma Armed Forces Park Sunday morning as the Caballeros de Yuma hosts a ceremony to mark the nation’s birthday.
This marks the 35th year of the Caballeros’ annual Independence Day Flag Raising ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. in the park located at 291 S. Gila St. in downtown Yuma.
Honored guest for the ceremony will be the family of retired Marine Lt. Col. Ted Owens, a longtime Caballeros member who will be honored posthumously for his service in the military and to the community.
As part of the event, the Owens’ family members will present an American flag to the Boy Scouts’ Venture Crew 8051, which will then raise it.
Col. Patrick McFall, commanding officer of the Yuma Proving Ground, will be keynote speaker for the ceremony. Capt. Dean Hagar, retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve, will present Service Member of the Year awards to non-commissioned officers and enlisted personnel at YPG and the Marine Corps Air Station.
Yuma vocalist Wendy McKay will perform the National Anthem and lead the audience in singing other patriotic songs. American Legion Post 10’s Ceremonial Team will perform the Three Volley Rifle Salute and Taps.
Retired Army Col. Rob Filbey, who has been master of ceremonies of the event since 2001, will again serve in that role.
Crossroads Mission has donated water for the ceremony, and Arbor Tech Tree Service is serving as this year’s flag sponsor for the event.
For more information about the ceremony, call the Caballeros office, (928) 343-1715, or visit www.caballeros.org or the Caballeros de Yuma Facebook page.