SOMERTON – Jerry Cabrera, former assistant superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School District, has been chosen as Somerton’s city administrator.
Cabrera, a lifelong resident of Somerton and product of its school system, was chosen from among nearly 100 applicants for the post, the city announced this week.
Cabrera sought and accepted the position “with much love and pride for my community,” he said. “I was raised in Somerton and it is there that I have spent all my professional career. Now I will have the opportunity to carry out the city council’s vision of the city having more (economic) development and better services for residents.”
The city administrator’s post opened in June when Ian McGaughey left to assume the position of deputy administrator of Yuma County’s government. Somerton City Attorney Jorge Lozano served in the post on an acting basis while the city launched a nationwide search for a successor.
The Somerton City Council is slated to approve a contract with Cabrera at its Sept. 15 meeting.
Cabrera, 49, was born in Yuma and raised in Somerton, where he attended local schools from kindergarten through eighth grade. After graduating from Kofa High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University and a master’s in the same field from the University of Phoenix.
Joining the Somerton Elementary School District, he rose to the position of assistant superintendent. He later served for nearly a year as director of human resources and special projects for the Regional Center for Border Health. He also has served as a member of the Somerton Planning and Zoning Commission and of the city’s Industrial Development Authority, as well as of the county’s redistricting commission in 2010.