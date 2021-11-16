For some of us, the socks we put on our feet are just fine if they do nothing more than prevent blisters, soak up perspiration and match the rest of our wardrobe.
But there are those for whom socks need to make a statement. Socks need to come in bright colors of all hues and unusual patterns that reflect the frivolity of our moods and brighten the spirits of those around us.
The beneficiaries of the Yuma Camera Club’s Socks for Seniors campaign fall into the latter categories. They like bold, fun and wild – or as Linda Willets, president of the club, would say, “funky.”
For at least the past eight years, the club has solicited donations of socks that are then given to nursing home residents in the area during the holiday season.
And for longer than that, the club has been also organized an annual drive to collect work socks clients of Crossroads Roads Mission.
This year the club is combining two drives in one. It is asking residents to drop off pairs of socks for seniors and for Crossroads clients at Round Table Pizza, 2544 W. 16th St., through Dec. 17.
The club will then deliver the socks to the nursing home and to the mission.
Given pandemic-era restrictions, club members don’t get to deliver the socks to the nursing home residents personally. But Willets knows the donations bring “a little cheer” in their lives, apart from the practical value of protecting their feet.
“A lot of them maybe don’t have family or maybe don’t have a lot of visitors,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t like to receive something. Since it’s fun and funky, I think it brings a lot of joy to their lives.”
For the seniors, the club is asking for new women’s and men’s socks in all sizes and all colors and patterns – the louder the better.
“We have have had (donations of socks) with happy faces, with balloons ... you name it. We just consider it fun and funky.”
And given that the holidays are approaching, socks with festive motifs are also appreciated, she said.
For Crossroads Mission clients, the club is asking for men’s and women’s socks of all sizes, in solid colors or patterns.
Barbara Rochester, the mission’s community relations director, said socks are part of the wardrobe clients are provided as they seek employment and reintegrate into society.
“We need socks desperately,” she said. “We got a (donation of) a thousand shoes today, so now we need the socks. Any socks would be acceptable.”
Willet praised Round Table Pizza for serving as the dropoff location for the socks in each of the years the club has organized the drive.
In prior sock drives, the club was gathered as many as 800 pairs, although the number collected dropped a year ago amid the pandemic.
“We would love to be able to collect a thousand pairs.”
For more information about sock drive, e-mail questions to Yumacameraclub@gmail.com.