SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Forty-four needy families in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., recently received presents and were served a holiday meal thanks to a benefit campaign organized on the north side of the border.
The Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Coalition, a San Luis, Ariz., group normally dedicated to preserving the memory of the late farm labor leader, coordinated the campaign to collect toys and other gifts in the Angeles de Esperanza (Angels of Hope) campaign.
This was the fourth year of the campaign, which benefits poor families that subsist by recycling metals and other materials dumped at the landfill in San Luis Rio Colorado.
In all, 150 people took part in a recent holiday event in which the gifts were passed out and a meal served to the families, said Maria Robles, coordinator of the annual campaign.
Businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals on the both sides contributed gifts to the campaign that included new bicycles for children, and footwear and clothing for the families.
During the event, families were split up into small groups as part of measures to help contain COVID-19.