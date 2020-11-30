SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Families in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., that subsist from salvaging and recycling materials discarded at that city’s landfill will get a holiday blessing from a coalition of benefactors from San Luis, Ariz., and Yuma.
Forty-three needy families will receive clothing, shoes, blankets, other essentials and children’s toys and will be treated to a holiday meal Dec. 18 in the annual “Angeles de Esperanza (Angels of Hope) campaign,
The effort is spearheaded by the Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Coalition, a group in San Luis, Ariz., made up of individuals and groups dedicated to preserving the memory for late farm labor leader.
This is the fourth such campaign, but Maria Robles, the coalition’s coordinator, said it’s being down-sized from previous years in efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“There are many groups and people united in this campaign,” she said, “and we could do a huge event that would bring out thousands of people, but we don’t want put anyone’s health. Also, this way helps us to give more to each individual family.”
Among the groups and businesses contributing to the campaign are the Gethsemani Food Ministry in San Luis, Ariz.; the Comite de Bien Estar, also in San Luis; Zapatos del Corazon; Precious Treasures, and Walmart.
Organizers are seeking other donors or sponsors for the campaign. For more information, call Robles at 928-285-3193.