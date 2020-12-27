SOMERTON – Campesinos Sin Fronteras has received a $30,000 federal grant to be used to help families in south Yuma County hurt by the pandemic.
The Federal Home Loan Bank in San Francisco awarded the funding through an affiliated institution in Yuma, AEA Federal Credit Union, which helped the Somerton-based non-profit organization apply for the grant through the AHEAD program.
“Those funds were awarded to us thanks to the collaboration with AEA,” said Emma Torres, executive director of Campesinos. “They recommended us because we are an organization working to help families that are being impacted by COVID-19. This helps us to continue giving that assistance.”
Amid the pandemic, the organization has helped financially strapped farmworker families in the south county apply for financial assistance for food, household and other needs.
“Campesinos Sin Fronteras does a tremendous job in supporting our migrant community, and we are very grateful that they were selected to receive $30,000 to help them continue those efforts,” said Adele Sandberg, president and chief executive officer of the credit union.
The grant, coupled with funds Campesinos already has, will go to hire an employee to coordinate applications for assistance for families and to expand the organization’s ongoing campaign to provide information on its Spanish-language radio station, Radio Sin Fronteras, to listeners about COVID-19 and the pandemic.
Torres said the campaign makes use of young people to speak to young listeners about how to avoid the coronavirus and how to help prevent its spread.
“In Campesinos Sin Fronteras we not only help people in recurring situations but also in emergency situations like the pandemic,” Torres said. Unfortunately we are seeking that Hispanic and African-American communities are the most vulnerable in emergencies.”