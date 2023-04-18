SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a nonprofit agency that provides services for farmworkers and low-income families in south Yuma County, has reopened here after rain damage forced it to close its San Luis office in November.

The social service organization has reopened at 750 N. Main St., and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

