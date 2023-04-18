SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a nonprofit agency that provides services for farmworkers and low-income families in south Yuma County, has reopened here after rain damage forced it to close its San Luis office in November.
The social service organization has reopened at 750 N. Main St., and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The organization was forced to evacuate its previous site in the Fernando Padilla Community Center when water from rains caused water damage to the walls. In the interim, clients were referred to the organization’s Somerton office for services.
The agency reopened April 3 in the new office, where it now offers clients a variety of services, including health services, court-ordered classes, immigration services and help with legal documents.
Emma Torres, Campesinos’ executive director, foresees demand for services requiring the nonprofit organization to move into yet another, larger location in San Luis.
“We know this building is small for the needs that we have. Campesinos Sin Fronteras has always been at the forefront of community needs, and our goal is to continue providing the best service to the people.”
Campesinos Sin Fronteras can be reached in San Luis at 928-627-1060.