With the number of new COVID-19 cases continuing to spike, Yuma Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short recently addressed whether the city can implement stricter COVID-19 rules.
During a Dec. 16 presentation, Short explained that state law places the authority to issue orders related to public health emergencies with the governor, with a “sliver of independent authority” reserved to the county health departments.
The law and governor’s executive orders prevent cities, towns and counties from operating in a stricter manner than or in conflict with the governor’s executive orders.
In all, the governor has issued 60 executive orders, 55 directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some portions are still in place today.
Some of those orders reference the Arizona Department of Health Services protocols, and those protocols are law.
The orders began on March 11, when Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency.
“The nuts and bolts, the belts and suspenders, whatever we’re going to call them, are found in the Arizona health protocols. But then again, during a health emergency we expect it to come out of the doctor’s office, not necessarily the political office,” Short said.
Then, just prior to the shutdown, the governor defined the essential functions that would remain up and running. Counties, cities or towns were prohibited from removing or adding items to the list.
The executive order issued on May 12, still in effect now, called for all businesses to implement policies based on guidance from the Centers of Disease Prevention and Control, Arizona Department of Health Services, U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, such as washing hands frequently, socially distancing and wearing a mask inside a business, no matter where in Arizona.
The executive order issued June 17 included the ability for counties, cities and towns to issue mask mandates in public places. A Yuma City Council vote led to a proclamation signed by Mayor Doug Nicholls on June 19 that required the use of masks within city public places.
Both the governor’s order and the local proclamation remain in place.
On June 29, the governor ordered a pause in the operations of bars, gyms, fitness centers, indoor movie theaters, water parks and tubing operations and implemented a local “50-person” rule for events.
With this, “a little sliver of power resorted back to local authorities as far as face coverings,” Short said.
The 50-person rule could apply to fairs and other community events, but at that time, not many events were scheduled in Yuma, due to the weather. In addition, just about every event had already been canceled because of the pandemic. This order has been extended and is still in place.
The “reopening” occurred on July 9, with the governor allowing restaurants and food outlets to reopen at less than 50% capacity and requiring compliance with mitigation efforts. Restaurants moved from only serving takeout to opening their doors, but it required an attestation process, in which they had to apply and show the state how it would meet or exceed guidelines.
The order gave some local authority to enforce it, but the major enforcement was done through the state. On July 23, the governor extended the 50-person rule, and it has not been removed.
Conspicuously missing were water parks and gyms. The reason was because the governor was embroiled in a lot of litigation and a number of lawsuits, Short noted. Some courts ruled in favor of the governor, while other courts said he went too far and some executive orders didn’t meet the rational test, meaning his orders were not rationally related to the problem.
“As a local government, we take it as a cautionary tale as we move forward,” Short said.
Bars and some water parks are now opened through judicial order.
On Dec. 2, an order charged local jurisdictions with approval authority for events with more than 50 people if they meet adequate safety protocols and organizers commit to enforcement of the protocols.
It also requires notice to the ADHS and the local county health department and a public posting of the event on the local authorities’ website. The order also noted that holding an event and failing to meet adequate safety measures constitutes a public nuisance as well as other criminal charges.
“It’s a good one for us and one that the City of Yuma implemented a long time ago,” Short said, noting that event planners have to show the city a lot of details on how the event will exceed the CDC guidelines, such as face coverings, hand wash stations, whether there will be any portion held indoors, even in a tent, and whether there is adequate air supply.
“This doubled down on what essentially has been the Yuma plan and established it statewide. It told jurisdictions they shouldn’t be willy nilly approving these, which Yuma wasn’t,” Short said.
Secondarily, the order required local jurisdictions to do local enforcing and notify the state of violations. “The city was doing all of this, so we’re very comfortable with this,” Short noted.
However, he added, most events have been paused, and even if the city approves a 50-person event, they’re lucky if they get 49 people to show up.
He reiterated that holding an event and failing to meet the health guidelines constitutes a public nuisance and criminal charges can be brought against the people that don’t adhere to them. The governor has been taking administrative action against violators by having liquor licenses pulled or with action through the Department of Revenue. The governor has not lost a case and has been successful with this enforcement, Short said.
In the case of a party planner “pulling the wool over our eyes” and holding a big party, not only could they have a public nuisance charge, it could bring a public lawsuit against them by a neighbor or someone who contracted COVID-19.
Short pointed out that CDC prioritized outdoor events over indoors events. “We’re lucky here in Yuma that we have beautiful weather,” he said. With 50-person events, “we don’t approve anything indoors,” he added.
The public has been very cooperative. “The public has been outstanding with changing things around,” Short said.
On Sept. 11, Yuma restaurant premises were extended and allowed to move outside, “a shout out to the business community.” It was well received, with some already extending their premises, with approval by the council.
On Dec. 2, the governor ordered the temporary increase in the allowable areas a business can operate. “He basically implemented the Yuma plan statewide,” Short said.
That was the last order. Since then, the governor has doubled down on the orders he previously issued and implored people and businesses to adhere to the health measures.
“The city is really implementing those in a really nifty pattern,” Short said.