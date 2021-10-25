Spanish-speakers battling cancer can once again lean on one another for support and encouragement.
The Yuma County Hispanic Support Group for Cancer Patients was reactivated in September after a 1-1/2-year hiatus, and its coordinator, Maria Esparza, says it welcomes members diagnosed with any type of cancer.
The group brings together patients and their families to share experiences that can help one another in their battles against the disease, Esparza said.
“With the pandemic going, cancer is spoken about less,” said Esparza. “We’re all talking about COVD-19, about people, family members or friends we have lost, but the reality is that cancer is still out there. We keep being diagnosed with cancer, and with those diagnoses come a period of grief, of pain. But who is out there to help those people overcome it and to accompany them on this journey?”
“The need is there, and with the pandemic (cancer patients) are even more isolated as they navigate the process alone. And while in the Hispanic community they have a lot of family support, patients need extra emotional support, because the medical treatments will be more effective if they are helped (by a support group).”
The group quit meeting in April 2020, when it was still affiliated with the Yuma Regional Cancer Center, but most of the members remained in touch with one another. And now they have responded to Esparza’s call to resume meetings.
The support group gathers monthly to discuss cancer-related talks and hear medical presentations, but, above all, to enjoy one another’s company and offer one another support, Esparza said.
“We try in every session to have a talk about different issues like emotional health and nutrition, but also to leave time for recreation so that for a time they can forget the concerns and burdens that come with the disease.”
The members are encouraged to stay in touch outside the meetings so they can provide one another continual support.
Participation in the group is free and open to adult cancer patients and their families who are Spanish-speakers who live in the Yuma County.
For more information about the group, people can call Esparza at 928-259-1120 after 5 p.m. each day.