SOMERTON – Somerton’s Corn Festival is about corn. But it’s not all about corn.

A car show hosted by Mi Vida Car Club; live music by La Banda Maguey, a regional band from Mexico’s Jalisco state, and lucha libre – or wrestling – also part of the the festival scheduled to take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Main Street in Somerton.

