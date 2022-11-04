SOMERTON – Somerton’s Corn Festival is about corn. But it’s not all about corn.
A car show hosted by Mi Vida Car Club; live music by La Banda Maguey, a regional band from Mexico’s Jalisco state, and lucha libre – or wrestling – also part of the the festival scheduled to take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Main Street in Somerton.
The city stages the festival as a way to bring visitors to the downtown and to raise money for extracurricular activities for future students of the Somerton High School now under construction.
Tthe festival brings together dozens of food vendors who offer a variety of foods with corn as a base. After the event’s inaugural year in 2015, live music was added to the program, followed in 2019 by the addition of the car show organized by Mi Vida Car Club.
This year professional wrestling – known in Mexico and the border region as lucha libre – is making its debut at the festival.
Lucha Libre Voz, a promoter from Phoenix, is bringing wrestlers known as Drago, Séptimo Dragon, Sairus, Vary Morales and D’Luxe to the festival for an exhibition.
Gill Ruiz, spokesman for the Mi Vida Car Club, said he met the wrestling promotors at an event in Guadalupe, Ariz., and suggested they bring their wrestlers to Somerton for the Corn Festival. Organizers of the festival also liked the idea, he said.
“I thought it would be something good to add to the festival, and we hope it will be an attraction for the people. A lot of us like Mexican-style wrestling.”
Saturday will be the third time the festival has included a car show that features exhibits not only of automobiles but motorcycles and bicycles. Prizes will be given in different categories.
“The Corn Festival in Somerton is the biggest exhibition that the club has,” Gill said. “For this one we expect to have between 150 and 200 entries. Part of the money we take in goes to help the festival committee, and the other part goes into a club fund to give to non-profit organizations in the area that help people in need.”
Anyone wanting to enter a vehicle in the car show can register to do so prior to the start of the festival. Entry fees are $25 today and $30 on Saturday by 10:30 a.m. Fore more information, call Lefty at 928-261-6785 or George at 928-920-6239.
The festival will give the public the chance to hear one of the most prominent groups in the genere of Mexican music known as banda.
Formed in 1991, the band has recorded 16 albums.
For more information, visit the Somerton Corn Festival’s Facebook page.