Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.