SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The coronavirus has put a damper on this year’s Dia de los Muertos celebration here.
In efforts to prevent a new surge of COVID-19, the city’s health commission recently decided to close the cemeteries to the public on Nov. 1 and 2, when tens of thousands of residents traditionally gather at graves to pay tribute to departed loved ones.
Families typically decorate the graves with floral arrangements and bring food as symbolic offerings to the dead, and the sounds of Sinaloa and Norteno music can be heard in the cemeteries as survivors hire bands to play tributes.
“We know how important that (observance) is in Mexican culture and how important it is for families that have their loved ones in the graveyard. Nevertheless, we believe it would be irresponsible to open the cemetery on those days, when many people of all ages gather,” said Pedro Torres, the city’s public health director.
He and other health officials say the closures of the cemeteries – two operated by the city and two private ones – is essential to maintain the downward trend of new COVID-19 cases seen in recent weeks in the city across from Yuma County.
Resident Norma Lopez said the health commission made the right decision, given all other measures taken by the city aimed at curbing the spread of the virus through social distancing.
“I think it’s good, so that they can prevent a new outbreak of COVID,” said Lopez, whose father is buried in one of the cemeteries. “These are times we have to adapt to the reality of the pandemic. We can remember our (departed) loved ones at home.”
As part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, the city also has canceled previously scheduled public events, among them a Day of the Dead cultural festival set to take place in one of the cemeteries concurrently with the observance.