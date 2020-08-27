The next in a series of census parades and free ice cream socials takes place Thursday starting at 6 p.m. at Marcus Park, 6th Avenue and 5th Street.
City vehicles will drive through the neighborhood, broadcasting messages about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census.
To help boost awareness of the census, Yuma is hosting the event in different parts of the city each week. To thank neighbors for participating, the city will offer free ice cream sandwiches and popsicles at the park while supplies last.
Census enumerators will be on hand to assist residents with questions and demonstrate how to fill out the census at my2020Census.gov.
If residents don’t fill out the census, workers will knock on their doors to ensure a complete count. Residents can “stop the knock” by answering the census online.
Held only once a decade, the constitutionally mandated census is a complete count of every living person in the United States.
Census data determines the distribution of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used for economic development, emergency preparedness, and community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life issues, school planning and consumer advocacy.
In the coming weeks, census parades and ice cream socials will take place at the following locations:
• Sept. 3 – Joe Henry Park, 23rd and Colorado Street
• Sept. 10 – Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Avenue B
• Sept. 17 – Mesa Heights Neighborhood Resource Center, 2150 S. Arizona Ave.
• Sept. 24 – Smucker Park, 2930 S. Avenue A