It was a friend who encouraged Vaughn Grosse to get into Scouting in Yuma.
“I joined Cub Scouts when I was 7 years old, because one of my good friends, Gavin, was a Cub Scout,” Grosse related, “and I thought it would be fun to participate with him in activities.”
Scouting must have lived up to his expectations. He stayed with Pack 8051, then transitioned to the Boy Scouts, and has since risen to the position of assistant senior patrol leader of Troop 8051.
And, he has achieved status as an Eagle Scout, an honor given to those who earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve in leadership positions, and plan and carry out service projects that benefit their communities.
Grosse, the son of Gen and Brad Grosse of Yuma, is one of more than 40 boys who have earned their Eagles as member of Troop 8051.
For more than a quarter-century, the troop and the affiliated pack have sought to instill God, country and service to and respect for others as time-honored values in the many scouts who have come up through the ranks.
But along the way, troop members like Grosse have had their share of fun engaging in the outdoors activities associated with Scouting.
“I enjoy meeting with my fellow Scouts, camping, fishing, hiking, backpacking and water adventures. including canoeing and kayaking down the Colorado River,” he said.
Troop 8051 and Cub Scout Pack 8051, both chartered by Yuma’s Christ Lutheran Church, recently marked their 25th birthdays in a belated celebration at the church. Complications surrounding the pandemic led to postponement of the event originally planned to take place in 2020.
The celebration on Feb. 22 included a ceremony in which several Weblos – those who hold the highest Cub Scout rank – received their Arrow of Light honors marking their transition as new Boy Scouts.
Among the proud parents watching the ceremony was the pack’s cubmaster, Jake Anderson, whose son Dylan was one of the Weblos who crossed the symbolic bridge to the Boy Scouts.
“It’s a great program to help them learn about their themselves and just be better citizens,” said Anderson. And, he added, “they learn strong leadership skills.”
While Pack 8051 and Troop 8051 have been around awhile and have helped groom many youths for the responsibilities that come with adulthood, they are not the original Scouting organizations in Yuma. Indeed, Scouting is two years away from markings its centennial here.
Troop 51 was the first one in Yuma, formed in 1923 and chartered by American Legion Post 19, said Chuck Thompson, scoutmaster of today’s Troop 8051.
Troop 51 disbanded in the mid-1970s, though other troops formed in the intervening years remained in existence in Yuma – and continue today. Troop 8051 was started in 1995.
“We share the number 51, so we’re sharing in that history,” Thompson said. 1995 also saw the formation of Pack 8051, whose members move on to Troop 8051.
Thompson has pieced together local Scouting history relying largely on newspaper archives. At one one time Yuma and El Centro were part of the same Boy Scout council, or geographic area, but the council’s records were largely destroyed in the early 1980s in a fire in the building in the California city that housed them.
Whether with the original troop or its successors, the mission of Scouting has been constant – instilling in boys a commitment to God and their country and service to others. Recently, for example, 8051 Scouts created and set out luminaries along Parkview Loop as part of Unite With Light, Yuma Regional Medical Center’s weeklong remembrance of area residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
To earn his Eagle, said Thompson, troop member Reilly Henderson directed other 8051 Scouts in a pandemic-motivated project that saw the installation of hand-washing stations at O.C. Johnson and Dorothy Hall elementary schools. Other service projects have been done at Yuma Lutheran School and the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
“Fundamentally, the program has not changed. It’s a character-building program,” Thompson said. “You’re teaching the boys to demonstrate those qualities and you’re ultimately teaching your children to be better citizens, and, as a by-product, the boys have fun going camping.”
Members of the troop have gone camping near Baker Tank near Wellton and in the Julian area, and have combined canoeing with camping in forays at Mittry Lake and Senator Wash. They’ve also done cold weather camping in the Flagstaff area, says Thompson.
“We found some snow, and they set up their tents on it, and they had a blast. Some of them had never seen snow.”
Thompson said the troop has about 20 Scouts, of whom about 12 are active, amid what he calls a period of rebuilding membership. He believes the troop will attract new members by remaining faithful to the Scouting ideals.
“I think it’s just providing a quality program and just word of mouth. The kids will be talking in school – ‘Hey, we went camping last weekend ...’ As more Scouts get involved, more families get involved. With more families, you get more volunteers, and with more volunteers, you get more activities. They believe it’s a good program, and they believe their kids and other kids are going to benefit from it.”
That’s essentially how Anderson and Thompson got involved with Scouting.
A friend introduced the Cub Scouts to Anderson’s eldest son, Jayden, who joined Pack 8051. That, in turn, led Anderson to get involved as a volunteer in Scouting. Today he’s in his third year as cubmaster of the pack, which has 37 registered members.
“It’s a very good group of kids,” Anderson said. “They’re very hard working ... to watch them grow has been amazing.”
For his part, Jayden has gone on to be a member of Troop 8051. He supervised construction and installing of seating for clients of Crossroads Mission as his community service project and is now waiting to meet with Scoutmasters from around Arizona sitting as a board of review, as his final requirement to earn his Eagle.
Thompson’s son Jack joined the Cub Scouts at 7, and, in turn, got him involved as a volunteer. “Seven years later, here I am,” Thompson said.
Jack is one level below Eagle Scout, working his way up to the top level, but in the meantime his father has watched the Scouts help him to mature.
“With my son, he’s always willing to help out. If he sees someone who needs help, he steps up.”
At 8, Joaquin Garcia is at least a couple of years away from crossing over from Pack 8051 to the troop, but he’s already learning the ideals of Scouting.
“We do activities and we do fun stuff,” said the Rolle Elementary School student and son of Esmeralda Plata of Yuma. “They teach us a lot about life lessons.”
To earn his Eagle in 2020, Grosse conceived and directed a project to rehabilitate a neglected garden on the Yuma Lutheran School campus and build a shade structure at its playground. Also, he helped reactivate in Yuma the Venturing Crew, an independent Scouting program in which participants take part in outdoor ventures design to build planning and leadership skills. Recently, he was voted by troop members into the Order of the Arrow, a spiritually and service-oriented branch of Scouts.
“I appreciate the dedication of the leaders of my Troop and Venturing Crew and Christ Lutheran Church for their support of Scouting in Yuma,” he said. “The leadership and life skills I have learned will help me in my career endeavors as a fireman.”