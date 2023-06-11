SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A $1,000 scholarship will be in play among students in the sixth through 12th grades in a videogame competition organized by the Chicano Art Collective.

The collective, a San Luis-based nonprofit organization that promotes area artists, is recruiting young gaming enthusiasts from around Yuma County to compete in the Fortnite Summer Face-Off on July 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you