SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A $1,000 scholarship will be in play among students in the sixth through 12th grades in a videogame competition organized by the Chicano Art Collective.
The collective, a San Luis-based nonprofit organization that promotes area artists, is recruiting young gaming enthusiasts from around Yuma County to compete in the Fortnite Summer Face-Off on July 10.
Francisco Espinoza, a member of the collective, said the competition is open to 100 competitors and that 60 youths have already signed up.
“Despite the bad reputation that videogames have gained, their popularity has not diminished,” he said. “In fact, with the advance of technology, it’s growing. We in the collective decided to offer this competition and, at the same time, to benefit the winner with a scholarship.”
He estimates the competition will last no longer than two hours, with participants competing from home using a free platform that they will access from their computers or other electronic devices.
For information about registering for the tournament, participants can visit the Chicano Art Collective’s Facebook page or visit tinyurl.com/registrationfsfo.
The $1,000 scholarship will be given to the winner soon after the end of the competition, Espinoza said, and the only requirement to receive it is that it be applied to expenses related to the winner’s education.
Espinoza said the collective also welcomes sponsorships by businesses or individuals to cover the cost of the scholarship. For more information about sponsoring the event, call Isai Lopez at 928-615-2442.