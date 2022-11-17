SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Chicanos Por La Causa has opened an office here to expand its reach among south Yuma County residents needing social services.

CPLC recently moved into rental space in the Plaza Riedel commercial center on Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Among services it will provide there are immigration counseling, helping clients struggling to pay utility bills and helping those needing access to health care coverage.

