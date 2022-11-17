SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Chicanos Por La Causa has opened an office here to expand its reach among south Yuma County residents needing social services.
CPLC recently moved into rental space in the Plaza Riedel commercial center on Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Among services it will provide there are immigration counseling, helping clients struggling to pay utility bills and helping those needing access to health care coverage.
Heaquartered in Phoenix, CPLC is a non-profit community development organization that provides services around the state. It already operates child care and Head Start programs in San Luis, but clients in the south county until now have had to travel to its Somerton office for other services.
Erin Garcia, vice president of social services and education for CPLC, said funds to open the San Luis office came from the American Recovery Plan Act passed by Congress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In all, the organization received a $5 million grant through the law to expand its services around the state.
"The goal is to expand the reach and improve the accessibility of available services from COVID relief funds for eligible people as well as aid for utility payments and other services and resources, she said.
"The intent behind this is to bring experts from different fields closer to the community," she added. "Now we will have education for parents tied in with child care services. We are expanding the reach of our immigration office, and expanding the resources for navigating and signing up for health care coverage.
"tt's all about a holistic approach, with a center where anyone can come and get diverse services in the same area," Garcia added.
David Adame, president and executive director of CPLC, said the pandemic dramatically increased the need for social services in communities served by the organization. Before COVID-19, he said, CPLC served nearly 1 million Arizonans, but since then, that number has doubled.
As for SanLuis, a CLPC office there is warranted by the city's dramatic population grown in recent decades, he said. It had under 3,000 residents in the early 1980s, but today its population approaches 40,000.
"San Luis is growing a lot and we wanted to make an investment (in the community) to help with different services," Adame said. "We are here and we will continue fighting for the community."
The office in San Luis, located at 1938 Cesar Chavez Blvd., is part of the organization's planned expansion to other areas of Arizona, among them in the cities of Nogales and Tucson, Pinal County and northern Arizona, Garcia said.
The San Luis office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.