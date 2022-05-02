Somerton’s Community Center will be able to offer a wider variety of recreational and other programs to residents in comfort even on the hottest days of the summer.
The city recently completed installation of the first air-conditioning system in the center in its 25-year history.
Owing to limited funds in the city’s capital improvement budget, the city delayed the addition of air conditioning in prior years, instead resorting to the use of fans to keep the facility as cool as possible.
The city spent about $185,000 on the air-conditioning system for the center, which is located at 805 W. Main St.
“Now a variety of activities can take place during the summer, and the community can rent it for their own events,” City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said. “In fact, it has already been rented out for two.”
But air-conditioning is not the only improvement planned for the community center that doubles as a gym.
The city previously purchased an adjacent lot at a cost of $260,000 to create more parking space for users of the community center. And Cabrera said the city also plans to set aside funds in the next fiscal year to remodel and expand the center’s bathrooms, at an estimated cost of $40,000.
He added the council and city administration is also looking at expanding the center to create an area for additional recreational uses and to serve as the headquarters for a Somerton boxing club.
Jesus Meza, Somerton’s park and recreation director, said that with the installation of air conditioning, the city will be able to host a summer camp in the center for children and for teens, as well as provide an indoor site for basketball and volleyball leagues in Somerton.