Isabella Olin remembers how her father used to cultivate her interest in the sciences when she was a little girl by engaging her in impromptu quizzes.
How far away is the moon, was one question she recalls him posing. She made a guess and so did he, then they consulted Google to find out who came closest.
“He kind of made little game shows out it,” she said.
Her mother, she says, instilled in her the discipline to follow through to achieve any goal Olin had set for herself.
“Just the environment I was raised in made me want to learn more,” the Cibola High School senior said. “And physics just happened to be one of the things that intrigued me.”
The daughter of John and Ruth Olin of Yuma, she has plans to study physics – either at University of Arizona’s Honors College, to which she has been offered a full-ride scholarship, or at Stanford University, from which she is awaiting word on her application for acceptance.
In the meantime, Olin has earned multiple academic accolades as a student at Cibola. She has been selected for the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, is a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program and has earned distinction at Cibola as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor.
The first two honors were based on her performance on the PSAT and on the National Merit Scholarship Program’s qualifying test. Taking the PSAT as a sophomore, she achieved a perfect score.
Now as a finalist in the scholarship program, she has the chance to receive a $2,500 scholarship, but more importantly that distinction and her acceptance into the National Hispanic Recognition Program raise her profile among universities nationwide that are recruiting academically promising students.
“These accomplishments are a recogntion of her hard work,” Cibola counselor Christie McMorris said. “She enjoys the work, the practice, the challenges that she has encountered during her academic career. To her, it is the journey toward discovery that has its own rewards.
“In science, as well as music and other extracurricular activities that she has been a part of, Isabella is focused on solutions. In all of these areas, she is results-driven, seeking solutions to life’s problems and ways to implement them.”
Aware that her dreams could evolve in her university years, Olin currently wants to focus on nuclear or particle physics on the way to a career in either the public or the private sector. She’s particularly interested in the nuclear power’s potential as a sustainable energy source.
“I would say I’m very environmentally conscious, but I would not say I’m an activist ... but (the environment) is something I take into account when I think of the possibilities of nuclear energy.”
Olin attended Desert Sonora Elementary School in Somerton and Crane Middle School in Yuma before entering Cibola.
At Desert Sonora, she took part in Johns Hopkins University’s program for gifted students, and more recently she was part of the Cibola team that won a science fair competition.
But she has also has pursued music, having sung in choir beginning in the first grade and taking up the trumpet in the third grade and the bass guitar in the fifth. For two years she was trumpet sections leader for Cibola’s marching band and played in the all-district band, as well as the Music Educators Association of Arizona all-region band. Also at Cibola she’s gotten back into singing in choir.
“People have actually asked me why I’m not majoring in music,” says Olin, who fears her passion for music would be diminished were she to try to make it a career. “I’d rather it be a personal hobby, rather than something I have to depend on.”