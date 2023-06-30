4 DE JULIO 1 (copy)

A crowd gathers in Council Avenue Park in Somerton to take in the 4th of July fireworks show. Somerton on Saturday will host one of five public celebrations of the nation’s birthday in the Yuma area.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF SOMERTON

Yuma County’s cities and a local casino will mark the nation’s birthday with Fourth of July celebrations, the first of which takes place in Somerton on Saturday.

Below are details of each the celebrations that are free and open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you