Yuma County’s cities and a local casino will mark the nation’s birthday with Fourth of July celebrations, the first of which takes place in Somerton on Saturday.
Below are details of each the celebrations that are free and open to the public.
Somerton
Somerton’s Fourth of July party is the city’s second-largest crowd draw, after the Tamale Festival in December. This year ‘s celebration of the nation’s birthday will take place three days early, with festivities getting under way at 6 p.m. Saturday in Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave.
Brissa Garcia, Somerton’s special events coordinator, said the celebration needed to be moved up three days because the only company available to present the fireworks exhibition was already committed Tuesday to putting on shows for the cities of Yuma and San Luis.
“But it’s a win-win,” she said, explaining that moving up event on the calendar also allows food vendors to divide their time among the three celebrations. Also, Somerton’s parks and recreation employees will be able to have the 4th off for the first time.
“We have everything ready for the celebration,” Garcia said. “We ask people to be prepared with sunblock and be well-hydrated because the forecast is that it will be very hot.”
Those who come out for the event can get a little relief from the mercury in the mass water balloon fight that is part of the celebration. Garcia said 27,000 balloons will be filled for the fight, and all adults and kids with parental consent are welcome to get into the fight.
The Somerton Independence Day celebration will feature live music, contests and a children’s playground, and bring together nearly 40 food and drink vendors to serve the public. Between 8 and 9 p.m. some of the playground equipment will be reserved for use by children with special needs.
New to the celebration will be a foam dance party, in which children and adults will dance on a floor covered in several feet of suds dispensed from a foam machine, and a hula hoops dance contest.
Live music will open with Alazan, a norteño music group taking the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed at 8:30 p.m. by Kings of Queen, an Orange County band that plays the hits of the rock band Queen.
A fireworks celebration will begin at 9:30 p.m., then the celebration closes with a performance by Ronda Cachetera, a tribute band that performs in the Mexican rap and cumbia music genres.
Admission is free. For more details about the Somerton celebration, call Garcia at 928-722-7394 or 928-655-0247.
Paradise Casino
As its does every year, Paradise Casino will host an Independence Day celebration the day before the Fourth. The shindig starts at 6 p.m. Monday at the casino at 450 Quechan Drive, and admission is free.
Entertainment will include music by Checker’d Past, a Yuma band that plays 1980s-era rock, and DJ Bobby McClendon, plus motorcycle stunt jumps performed by the FreestyleMX.com stunt team.
Vendors will serve a variety of food, and free popcorn, cotton candy snow cones, soft drinks and waters will be available at the booths.
The fireworks show is slated to start at 9:30 p.m. and continue for about a half-hour.
Bleacher seating will be available for the fireworks exhibit and the public may bring folding chairs. People may bring water bottles and labeled non-alcoholic drinks. No coolers will be allowed.
Yuma
Gates at the Ray Kroc Complex, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive, will open Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Yuma’s Annual Independence Day Celebration. Admission is free.
Aside from what organizers are billing as “one of the most epic fireworks displays in the Southwest,” the celebration will include such attractions as corn hole contests, face painting and other activities suited for all members of the family, plus food booths. And like Somerton, it will have a foam party.
“The foam party is the latest and greatest for summer parties and events,” said Joanne Fiser, city of Yuma special events coordinator. “The community will get to enjoy DJ lights, music, the foam and 100 beach balls. It’s perfect for this Fourth of July because all ages can enjoy it.”
The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
No alcohol will be allowed in for the celebration. The city will be enforcing a “clear bag only policy,” in which only transparent purses will be permitted inside the complex. No diaper bags or coolers will be allowed.
San Luis
Joe Orduño Park, 965 Park Ave., is the venue for this year’s celebration, which features not only fireworks, but live music, nearly 30 food and drink booths and a children’s play area.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. for children with special needs only to take part in play activities. The general public will be admitted into the celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Lizette Juarez, the assistant parks and recreation director for the city, reminds the public to bring folding chairs, put on sunblock and wear patriotic colors.
The fireworks exhibit will begin at around 9:30 p.m., followed by live music. Performing bands include Checker’d Past and Kumbia Queen, a tribute band that plays the hit of the late Tex-Mex music star Selena Quintanilla. La Brissa, a Sonora band that performs regional Mexican music, will close the celebration.
Festivities will conclude at 11 p.m.
For more information about the San Luis celebration, call the city parks and recreation department at 928-341-8538.
Wellton
Wellton’s Fourth of July celebration starts at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Butterfield Park, 10234 Dome St.
Besides fireworks scheduled to start about 9 p.m., attractions will include a watermelon eating contest, pie baking contest, water slides and bouncy house. Performing music will be local artist Brian Claar and DJ Goist Aldo’s Music.
Food vendors will serve the public.
Admission is free. For more information, call Wellton Town Hall, 928-785-3348.