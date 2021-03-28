SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Events are planned Wednesday in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, Ariz., to celebrate the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.
Church Masses are slated to take place in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz., to celebrate the leader of the United Farm Workers leader, while Somerton City Hall will host a public ceremony in honor of Chavez at a park in that city.
Chavez was born March 31, 1927, in the Yuma area and died in April 1993 in San Luis during a visit to the area.
The events marking Chavez’s birthday are the first in two years. COVID-19 forced cancellation of last years observance in the cities.
“The pandemic continues, but we can’t forego celebrating the pride we feel in an internationally recognized leader having been born here,” said Maria Robles, coordinator of the Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Coalition.
Wednesday’s observance will begin with a 7 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Yuma, 505 S. Avenue B., in which Father Jose Martin Uriarte will officiate.
“It’s important to continue celebrating the legacy of Cesar Chavez, to awaken awareness of the importance of his struggle for the benefit of agricultural workers, said Teresita Kontos, coordinator of the Pastoral Campesina ministry that helping organize the Mass.
The Mass can be seen live on Immaculate Conception’s Facebook page and on its internet page, www.icyuma.com.
At 10 a.m., Somerton city officials will host a ceremony at Sanguinetti Park, 202 W. Main St. in Somerton.
Brissa Garcia, the city’s special events coordinator, said a floral offering will be placed near plaque dedicated to Chavez, followed by a moment of silence. Participating in the observance will be Somerton members of the Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Coalition.
Attendance will be limited as part of measures to prevent COVID-19 infections.
A second Mass is planned one hour later in San Luis at the former UFW headquarters in that city, 741 S. Cesar Chavez St.
Father Manuel Fragoso of Immaculate Conception Church in Yuma will officiate at the 11 a.m. Mass.
Attendance will be limited, with priority given to residents who took part in the UFW movement and to special guests.