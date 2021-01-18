People seeking U.S. citizenship or legal residency here could risk denial of their applications if they choose to consume marijuana, even though Arizona now permits recreational pot use, an immigration attorney says.
While Arizona voters in November approved a measure permitting possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use, pot continues to be prohibited under federal law, attorney Marisol Angulo
Use of pot, even in Arizona, could hurt applicants’ prospects of gaining citizenship, permanent residency or of remaining in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, Angulo said at a recent informational session hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Yuma.
“It all sounds good, but for our immigrant community this measure is very dangerous because it creates false hopes, because although the state approved it, (marijuana) use continues being a federal crime and, under the laws of the federal government, possession of marijuana continues to be a crime,” she said.
Angulo, the principal attorney at the Phoenix firm of Angulo Legal, said people found in possession of pot at Border Patrol checkpoints, even those located in Arizona, could be subject to arrest under federal law.
She said the new state law is directed at citizens, not permanent legal residents, nor youth people covered under DACA, nor undocumented people.
“Even though the state isn’t going to bring charged for possession, especially in the community of Yuma, which is near the border, entering the country (with pot) you can face drug trafficking charges. The same applies if you pass through an immigration checkpoint or cross into other states where it continues being a crime.”
Asked for comment, Maria Upson, spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that process immigration applications, issued the following statement:
“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is required to adjudicate cases based on federal law. Individuals who commit federal controlled substance violations face potential immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which applies to all foreign nationals regardless of the state or jurisdiction in which they reside. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law as a Schedule I controlled substance regardless of any actions to decriminalize its possession, use, or sale at the state and local level.
“Federal law does not recognize the decriminalization of marijuana for any purpose, even in places where state or local law does. In April, USCIS issued policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to clarify that violations of federal controlled substance law, including violations involving marijuana, are generally a bar to establishing good moral character for naturalization, even where that conduct would not be an offense under state law. Additionally, the policy guidance clarifies that an applicant who is involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack good moral character if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity is decriminalized under applicable state laws.”
Angulo urged people applying for citizenship or residency not to use marijuana or any other drugs, and not place themselves in situations that could place their applications in jeopardy.
Also she urged against applying for marijuana medicinal cards, since that could imply to immigration officials a problem with drugs.
“Be very careful about this new marijuana legalization measure for recreational use, because it could create various problems for our immigrant community.”
Angulo’s presentation can be seen on the consulate’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/consulmex.yuma.