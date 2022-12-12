The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension is hosting free seminars on citrus and date palms on Dec. 14 in Yuma.
The workshops are free and can be attended in person at the UofA Ag Center, 6425 W. 8th St., or by Zoom.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension is hosting free seminars on citrus and date palms on Dec. 14 in Yuma.
The workshops are free and can be attended in person at the UofA Ag Center, 6425 W. 8th St., or by Zoom.
The citrus workshop is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and the date palm seminar will start at 11:30 a.m.
Reservations are requested. To reserve go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/yuma-county-cooperative-extension-51024527873
Free lunch will be provided to those who attend in person.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 61F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.