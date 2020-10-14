A longtime staple in the Yuma arts community won the area’s top arts award Friday night, while a couple who use their business as a venue to host musicians and artists was named the top newcomer.
With its Under the Big Top theme, the Yuma Art Center hosted the 20th annual Tribute of the Muses Awards online ceremony on Friday.
The Tribute of the Muses Award went to George Tomkins, longtime area artist and educator. He arrived in Yuma in 1971 an artist in residence through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. He became a full-time professor of art at Arizona Western College in 1973 and over the years taught ceramics, drawing, painting, design and art history.
After retiring in 2004, Tomkins continued to work in his studio at Tomkins Pottery and also teach at the college. His work is included in numerous private and public collections including Arizona State University, Tucson Art Museum, Phoenix Airport Collection, City of Yuma and the Arabia Ceramics Collection in Finland. Recent publications include two Lark 500 books: Raku and Plates, Platters and Chargers and Ceramic Extruding by Jean and Tom Latka.
Tomkins formerly chaired the City of Yuma Arts Commission and is heavily involved with the Yuma Art Symposium.
The Helios Award for the top newcomer went to Travis Krizay and Ashley Simms of the downtown coffee shop Cafecito. Healing from a serious accident two years ago, the pair found comfort in different forms of artistic outlets, as well as the support they received from the Yuma community.
Their highest comfort is found in the support received from the Yuma community. This drove Krizay and Simms to help organize and promote First Fridays in downtown Yuma, where they invite artists, musicians and all other rare birds to come and hang out and display their talents.
They cannot wait to share these beautiful evenings with Yuma again as soon as things settle down and feel safe again.
The name Tribute of the Muses originates from Greek mythology, where the nine daughters of Zeus called muses were considered the inspiration for the arts and sciences. Each muse possessed a distinct gift among the disciplines of poetry, art, dance and music.
The recipient of the Tribute of the Muses Award is honored with a custom art award designed and created by a local artist. The 2020 award, titled “Universal Passage,” was designed and created by 2011 Tribute of the Muses recipient Judy Phillips.