Nearly 30 individuals or organizations have been nominated for honors for their contributions to the arts, in an expanded number of categories of awards presented in next month’s Tribute of the Muses ceremony.
The winners of the Tribute of the Muses and Helios, Odyssey and Apollo awards will be announced in the 21st annual ceremony and gala slated Oct. 8 at the Historic Yuma Theatre and Yuma Arts Center.
The city traditionally has awarded the Tribute of the Muses to a nominee having shown exemplary devotion to and excellence in arts, and the presented the Heliios honor to an outstanding newcomer to the arts scene.
New this year are the Apollo Award, given to an outstanding arts educator, and the Odyssey Award, which goes to an organization, business or group for its contributions to the arts.
Nominees this year for the Tribute of the Muses are Tania Bolin, Eva Cervantes, Nathan Downing, Christopher Franey, Jon Knudtson, Dana Mann-Chipkin, Matt Molenar, Melissa Rushin-Irr, and Randy and Christine Wright.
Nominated for the Helios Award are Ricardo Hernandez, Michelle Greco, Samuel Guerrero, Noami Martinez, Luz Rios, Conner Smith, Jere Truer and Averly Watley.
For the Apollo Award nominees are Walt Ashenfelter, Myriah Farrar, Deltrina Grimes, Holly Hendrick, Shelly Springborn and Cindy Turrentine.
Nominated for the Odyssey Award are the Children’s Museum of Yuma County, Imaginary Friends, Weld Like a Girl, Yuma Orchestra Association and the Yuma Area Art Educators Association.
The city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and past Tribute of the Muses recipients choose the award winners from among nominations submitted by the public.
The new awards categories were added to allow the city to honor a wider segment of people whose involvement in the arts scene deserves recognition, said Lindsay Benacka, the city’s arts and culture program manager.
Recent years have seen increasing numbers of nominees, some of whose contributions or achievements fell outside the criteria established for selecting the Tribute of the Muses and Helios recipients, she said.
The Odyssey Award, for example, allows for honoring or business or organization whose employees or members, while not practicing artists, have collectively helped promote art in the area.
Benacka said it’s important to recognize educators in a separate awards category not only for their efforts in grooming future artists but their contributions to education in general. Students regularly exposed to the arts in schools not only have better attendance but are more likely to go on to college, she said.
“We know art education not only keeps students in school but keeps them as life-learners,” she said.
“Starry Nights” was chosen as the theme of this year’s awards ceremony to recognize the role art can play as coping method and therapy for those experiencing traumatic or trying times in their lives
The theme takes its name from an oil painting done by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, who struggled with mental health problems. The painting created in 1889 depicts the view from a room in a French asylum, where the artists had admitted himself.
“One of our goals with this theme is to recognize the important role that the arts play on our mental health and the power the arts have to tell our collective and individual stories,” Benacka said.
The Tribute of the Muses ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St., followed by the arts gala in the art center galleries next door.
Hor d’ourves and live performances are included in the gala. A silent auction will take place as part of the auction.
Paintings, photographs and other work donated by area artists will be among items up for bid.
Some of the art to be auctioned is already on display at the art center and can be seen during the center’s regular hours. Bids can be submitted up to the time of the gala.
Tickets for the awards ceremony and gala are $25 and can be purchased in advance on the city’s website, yumaaz.gov, or at the art center.
Unlike in past years, the public will need a ticket for admission to both the ceremony and the gala that follows.
Proceeds from tickets and the auction help fund the city’s arts and culture programs.